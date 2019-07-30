Maharashtra government will provide compensation for flood-damaged houses in Badlapur: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Thane: The Maharashtra government will provide adequate compensation to the people from Kalyan and Badlapur towns whose houses were damaged in the July 26-27 rain and flood, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

The government will undertake a survey of damage caused to the houses and give adequate compensation to the affected people in these towns, he said at a function in Murbad. Heavy rains on July 26-27 had caused flooding and wreaked havoc in Kalyan and Badlapur towns of Thane district. Fadnavis said if needed, the government would take a decision on compensation in keeping in mind the new norms.

He said the last week's flood caused a lot of damage. Since 2005, a compensation of Rs 5,000 was being given for each of the dwelling damaged in floods or rains, Fadnavis said. He said the government will definitely consider giving substantial compensation for the damage. In addition, funds will be made available for repair of roads damaged in the flood in Kalyan and Badlapur, the CM said.

Fadnavis participated in a number of functions in Murbad in the afternoon. At one of the events, the chief minister said the government would soon make available to the Centre its share of 50 per cent of the cost of the proposed Kalyan-Murbad railway line. Amidst heavy downpour, the chief minister inaugurated an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Fadnavis inaugurated a new building of the Murbad police station and also staff quarters. Addressing the gathering, BJP's Bhiwandi MP Kapil Patil made a surprise statement, saying he would like to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state if the party gives him a ticket. "I would like to work as an MLA in the state rather than work as an MP," said Patil, elected from Bhiwandi, a powerloom town, just over two months ago.