Maharashtra Government transfers revenue secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava

Mumbai: In yet another round of bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government Thursday transferred additional chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava of revenue department to the forest department. Srivastava, who is 1986 batch of IAS was holding the post for more than five years.

The additional chief secretary Nitin Kareer of urban development department (1) replaces Srivastava in the revenue department. Kareer of 1988 IAS batch was in the urban development for over five years.

The Principal Secretary of Irrigation Department I.S.Chahal, who is of 1989 IAS batch,will be new urban secretary (1)_

B.Venugopal Reddy, of 1994 IAS batch, who was recently posted as principal secretary of forest department, has been appointed as principal secretary of industries department.

Sanjay Khandare, IAS (1996) has been posted as Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department,