Maharashtra government transfers 10 IAS officers - Check full list here

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued transfer of 10 bureaucrats. IAS Manisha Awhale has been appointed as Solapur Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project and Assistant Collector, Solapur. In addition, 10 IAS Officers have been transferred.

1. Shubham Gupta, IAS has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Bhamragad, Dist: Gadchiroli and Assistant Collector, Yattapali, Dist: Gadchiroli

2. Trupti Dhodmise, IAS has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Dhule, Dist: Dhule and Assistant Collector, Dhule, Dist: Dhule

3. Dr.Mainak Ghosh, IAS has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Dist: Nandurbar and Assistant Collector, Taloda, Dist: Nandurbar

4. Manisha Awhale, IAS has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Solapur Dist: Solapur and Assistant Collector, Solapur, Dist: Solapur.

5. Ankit, IAS has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Aheri Dist: Gadchiroli and Assistant Collector, Aheri, Dist: Gadchiroli

6. Minal Karanwal, IAS has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Nandurbar Dist: Nandurbar and Assistant Collector, Nandurbar, Dist: Nandurbar

7. Shri Sawant Kumar, IAS has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Pusad Dist: Yavatmal and Assistant Collector, Pusad, Dist: Yavatmal

8. Vaibhav Waghmare, IAS has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Dharni Dist: Amaravati and Assistant Collector, Dharni, Dist: Amaravati

9. Anmol Sagar, IAS has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Deori Dist: Gondia and Assistant Collector, Deori, Dist: Gondia

10. Ayushi Singh, IAS (MH:2019) has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Jawhar Dist: Palghar and Assistant Collector, Jawhar, Dist: Palghar