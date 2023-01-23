Maharashtra: 'E-office' system to be launched from April 1 to expedite government works, says CM Eknath Shinde

The system will help expedite government works, said the Chief Minister on Monday in his inaugural address at the All India E-Governance conference here. | FPJ

The Maharashtra government will launch an e-governance/e-office system in the state from April 1.

The system will help expedite government works, said the Chief Minister on Monday in his inaugural address at the All India E-Governance conference here.

The ‘’e-office' system will be launched in all government offices across the state from April 1 to make administrative work more dynamic and 'paperless.

Work will become completely paperless

‘’With the commencement of the 'e-office' system in all the government offices, the work will speed up and it will be completely paperless. There will be more ease of doing business. Once all the offices start using 'e-office', working files and documents can be viewed and approved on mobile phones as well,’’ said Mr Shinde.

He noted that at present the file coming to the Chief Minister for approval comes from 8 different levels. Due to this, there has been delay in decision-making. He asked the administration to send files to the CM from only four levels instead of 8 levels to expedite the decision -making process. This will be in line with the Centre’s decision.

