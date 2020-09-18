Maharashtra Government to hold online competition of teachers for preparation of communication material for NEP

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday issued notification to hold online competition for teachers on preparation of communication material relating to National Education Policy (NEP). To evaluate the communication material the government has formed an eight-member committee while at the district level five-member committee has been established. After evaluation the best 10 communication material will be uploaded on the web sites of the Department of School Education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

As per the government notification issued by the Department of School Education deputy secretary Rajendra Pawar, the participating teachers will have to prepare communication material on different themes of NEP 2020 related to school education. The themes include Early childhood care and education: the foundation of learning; Foundational literacy and numeracy: an urgent & necessary prerequisite to learning; Curtailing dropout rates and ensuring universal access to education at all levels; Curriculum and pedagogy in schools: Learning should be holistic, integrated, enjoyable and engaging; Teachers and teacher education, Equitable and inclusive education: learning for all; Efficient resourcing and effective governance through school complexes/clusters, Standard-setting and accreditation for school education, Re-imagining vocational education, Adult education and lifelong learning, and Promotion of Indian languages, arts and culture.

The school level competition has been underway since September 5 and it will be concluded on September 25. Thereafter the selection will be done at the taluka, district and state level between September 25 and October 15. After evaluation the best 10 communication material will be uploaded on October 15 on the web sites of the Department of School Education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Thereafter, it will be sent to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the selection at the national level. The entries submitted by the teachers may be used by the Ministry of Education in future.