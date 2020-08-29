Maharashtra Government to appoint Directors to boost urban health infrastructure

Once bitten twice shy. The Maharashtra Government, which is struggling to combat the coronavirus pandemic, has taken a crucial decision to create a new post of Health Director for urban areas.

This was announced by Health Minister Rajesh Tope saying that the Health Director will be mandated with a job of further strengthening the health infrastructure especially in the urban areas which are marked with growing slum populations as well as those residing in high rise buildings.

Besides, there has been migration from other districts and states in these urban centres where there is an urgent need to upgrade health infrastructure.

Tope said six other posts have also been created. ‘’For urban areas, the new administrative set up will include the Director, Health Services (Urban), two Deputy Directors and four Assistant Directors.

“The director of urban health services would be responsible for strengthening primary health services in urban areas and coordinating with local self-government bodies.

In addition to the health services in the municipal and municipal areas, the Director of Urban Health also will review the regular maintenance, inspection and control of the national health programmes,’’ he added.

The minister further said the Director of Urban Health will be responsible for suggesting measures to increase efficiency while bringing to the notice of the Secretary, Department of Health and Urban Development the issue of lack of health services in the local bodies.

“The director will also be responsible for the effective implementation of communicable disease control programmes as well as coordination between health services, local self-government bodies and the urban development department,’’ he noted.

Tope said the new administrative mechanism would continue to work for more effective implementation of vaccination, communicable diseases and other health-related programs in urban areas of the state as well as to guide local self-governing bodies.