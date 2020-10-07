Maharashtra government steps up efforts to revive tourism in State

In a major policy decision to boost investment by the tourism & hospitality sector in Maharashtra, the state cabinet on Wednesday decided to reduce red-tapism by reducing the number of approvals, licenses and no objection certificates required from various departments. The reduction in permissions is a part of the state government’s strategy to further relax the ease of doing business norms.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, ‘’Today the cabinet has passed the landmark ease of doing business norms for the hospitality sector in Maharashtra. This move was being long-discussed and overdue. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi cabinet put it into motion for approval. The number of licenses required has been reduced to just 10 from 70, 15 NOCs from seven departments were cut to 9 while only 8 application forms instead of 70 will be required.’’

The state cabinet’s move to facilitate tourism and hospitality businesses in the state in their efforts to rebuild and revive especially after they have been hit hard because of economic downturn and coronavirus pandemic led lockdown.

The department has been working steadfastly to reduce and simplify the regulatory legal protocols for tourism businesses.

Director of Tourism Dilip Gawade has recently told the Free Press Journal. ‘’We have achieved a record number of reductions in the permissions and licenses required for the hospitality sector bringing it down from the previous 70. The department is keen to reduce it further with the ultimate aim of having a single-window clearance system in place. Furthermore, the department is also keen to undertake a similar initiative for the events sector in the state.’’

Moreover, the tourism department is focusing on providing direct tangible benefits as much as possible to support employment and investment in the sector. As a means of incentivizing investments in the sector, the government has recently relaxed its rules for attracting private investments in government properties in the form of PPP. Furthermore, the government is in the process of seeking private investment for seven properties of MTDC, to be operated by reputed hospitality operators.