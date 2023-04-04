Maharashtra; Government removes public prosecutor appointed by MVA in Navneet Rana case

Prosecutor Pradip Gharat | ANI File Photo

After being removed from three cases concerning BJP politicians, special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat, appointed during the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime to these cases, has been removed from yet another case – this time concerning independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

Gharat was terminated from three cases last year

Close on the heels of government change in the state, Gharat was terminated from three cases in July last year – bank cheating case involving BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj, an attempt to murder case against MLA Nitesh Rane and a funds misappropriation case where former MP Kirit Somaiya and his son and corporator Neil Somaiya were accused.

In the present case, the legislator couple was booked for obstructing the police from arresting them after they had challenged to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s bungalow.

Previous cases handled by Gharat

On Monday, the investigating officer in the case informed the court that Gharat’s appointment in the case had been cancelled. The case concerning MLA Nitesh Rana, son of union minister Narayan Rane in which Gharat was removed, was that of attempt on life of a Shiv Sena functionary Santhosh Parab in December 2021 in Kankavli in Sindhudurg.

The motorcycle Parab was riding was hit by an SUV without a number plate. A man had come out of the car and tried to stab him in the chest. The 44-year-old alleged he heard the man speaking to another in the vehicle about informing Nitesh Rane.

The case against Somaiyas was regarding misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs57 crore collected as donations from the public for the restoration of warship INS Vikrant. After the Eknath Shinde-led government came to power, the EOW had closed this case, too.