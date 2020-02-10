Maharashtra government plans to build a world-class aquarium on five-acre plot in Mumbai

Mumbai might very soon boast of a multi-level aquarium, which will be built on lines similar to that of the ones in Bangkok and Singapore.

According to Hindustan Times, the Maharashtra government is planning to build a world-class aquarium, which will likely be set up in suburbs of Mumbai on a five-acre plot. “We will require a large chunk of land for the project. We are looking for a five-acre plot. It is unlikely that we would find that much land in south Mumbai or even in the island city. We are looking for a plot in the suburbs,” said a senior tourism department official told the Hindustan Times.

Mumbai already has an aquarium which is located at Charni Road, which is the city's oldest and one of the popular tourist attractions. But over the years its visitors over the years.