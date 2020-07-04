Maharashtra government opposes Electricity Amendment Bill

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Friday said the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill is against the Constitutional mandate and it undermines the federal structure. Energy Minister Dr. Nitin Raut in his presentation at the power minister's conference convened by the union power ministry urged the Centre to take state governments into confidence before tabling it in the parliament.

Dr. Raut argued that the state electricity regulatory commissions (SERCs) need to be allowed to decide the progressive reduction in the cross subsidy without mandating it or treating tariff policy as a guiding principle. Selection Committee for the appointment of members of SERCs should continue as earlier. The Principal Act already has sufficient provisions to adjudicate the disputes between generators and licensees by SERCs.

"Maharashtra Government feels with SERCs having sufficient powers and authority already in place, the Electricity & Cogeneration Regulatory Authority (ECRA), a regulatory body with overlapping functions will add only a level to the regulatory processes which may not serve any purpose," he said.