e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Government okays salary hike for legislators’ PAs and drivers

Maharashtra Government okays salary hike for legislators’ PAs and drivers

The state government will bear an additional burden of Rs 6.60 crore on account of the revision in salaries.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Government okays salary hike for legislators’ PAs and drivers |
Follow us on

Mumbai: Ahead of the ensuing winter session beginning on December 19, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a government resolution to hike the salaries of the personal assistants and drivers of the legislators. The personal assistant’s salary has been increased to Rs 30,000 from Rs 25,000 per month and that of the drivers to Rs 20,000 from Rs 15,000 per month. The salary hike will be effective April 1, 2022.

The government had taken the decision on increasing the salaries of personal assistants and drivers at the meeting held on August 23. However, the government issued the government resolution today.

Apart from this, the government has also hiked the salary to Rs 30,000 per month from Rs 25,000 per month for the personal assistants of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman and Deputy Chairperson, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, and Leader of Opposition in the state council.

The state government will bear an additional burden of Rs 6.60 crore on account of the revision in salaries.

Read Also
Mumbai: Shiv Sena broke alliance for four seats, claims Fadnavis
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha murder case: City psychologists say Aaftab must've killed her in a fit of rage, and chopped...

Shraddha murder case: City psychologists say Aaftab must've killed her in a fit of rage, and chopped...

Mumbai: After closing Gokhale bridge, BMC floats tenders for repairing alternate roads connecting...

Mumbai: After closing Gokhale bridge, BMC floats tenders for repairing alternate roads connecting...

Tea-stall in Mira-Bhayandar turns bribe collection point: Kashimira cop caught red-handed by ACB

Tea-stall in Mira-Bhayandar turns bribe collection point: Kashimira cop caught red-handed by ACB

Maharashtra Government okays salary hike for legislators’ PAs and drivers

Maharashtra Government okays salary hike for legislators’ PAs and drivers

Mumbai: HC dismisses Shraddha Binani’s plea against SFIO summons

Mumbai: HC dismisses Shraddha Binani’s plea against SFIO summons