Maharashtra Government okays salary hike for legislators’ PAs and drivers |

Mumbai: Ahead of the ensuing winter session beginning on December 19, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a government resolution to hike the salaries of the personal assistants and drivers of the legislators. The personal assistant’s salary has been increased to Rs 30,000 from Rs 25,000 per month and that of the drivers to Rs 20,000 from Rs 15,000 per month. The salary hike will be effective April 1, 2022.

The government had taken the decision on increasing the salaries of personal assistants and drivers at the meeting held on August 23. However, the government issued the government resolution today.

Apart from this, the government has also hiked the salary to Rs 30,000 per month from Rs 25,000 per month for the personal assistants of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman and Deputy Chairperson, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, and Leader of Opposition in the state council.

The state government will bear an additional burden of Rs 6.60 crore on account of the revision in salaries.