Maharashtra government mulls maxi cab permit, MSRTC unions say it will hurt state transport |

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) union leaders are opposed to the state government's move to legalise the small passenger vans on the ST bus routes. They claim that maxi cabs will further cut down passengers and put a major dent in MSRTC revenue while the corporation is already struggling.

The objections were raised on July 18 after they met with the committee the government appointed to regularlise maxi cabs in rural parts of the state.

A report in Mid-day quoted Maharashtra ST Karmachari Congress leader Shrirang Barge saying that since the pandemic began, MSRTC has seen in decline of passenger footfall and revenue; he added that the maxi cabs plying on ST routes are direct competition as they take large number of passengers close to depots without restrictions.

Barge alleged that the illegal activity has been going on for years with no action initiated against them. He expressed fears that if they are regularised, there will be a further disturbance.

Reportedly, maxi cabs or mini buses with 10-12 seats that provide shuttle taxi services, have been plying in large number and regularly in satellite cities and rural areas of Maharashtra without official permit.

A report in the Times of India quoted an official saying that issuing the permit is to ensure the vans are not illegally used for passenger transport and are upto the safety standards.

Meanwhile, another committee member was quoted in the Mid-day report saying that the routes have to be focused on; the official said that they shouldn't be permitted to ply on existing MSRTC routes.

The state government formed a committee in May over the issue. The committee, reportedly, includes Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne, RTO officers and MSRTC MD Shekhar Channe.