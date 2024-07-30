 Maharashtra: Government Launches 'Chief Minister Annapurna Scheme' To Provide Free Gas Refills To 52.16 Lakh Beneficiaries
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Government Launches 'Chief Minister Annapurna Scheme' To Provide Free Gas Refills To 52.16 Lakh Beneficiaries

Maharashtra: Government Launches 'Chief Minister Annapurna Scheme' To Provide Free Gas Refills To 52.16 Lakh Beneficiaries

This new initiative aims to offer three free gas cylinder refills annually to approximately 52.16 lakh beneficiaries under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, as well as eligible families under the Chief Minister - 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: In a significant move to support beneficiaries of central and state government schemes, the state government has announced the launch of the "Chief Minister Annapurna Scheme." This new initiative aims to offer three free gas cylinder refills annually to approximately 52.16 lakh beneficiaries under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, as well as eligible families under the Chief Minister - 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme.

To qualify for the scheme, the gas connection must be in the woman's name. Beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana are eligible for this new scheme. Families eligible under the Chief Minister - My Beloved Sister Scheme will also qualify. Only one beneficiary per family, as per the ration card, will be eligible.

The scheme applies exclusively to customers with 14.2 kg gas cylinders. Gas cylinders for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries are distributed regularly by oil companies. Similarly, the three free cylinders under the Chief Minister Annapurna Scheme will also be distributed through these companies.

In addition to the central government’s subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder, the state government will directly deposit Rs 530 per cylinder into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Beneficiaries under the Chief Minister - 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme will receive Rs 830 per cylinder via direct bank transfer. Each customer will be eligible for a subsidy on only one cylinder per month.

Eligibility for the scheme is based on the status as of July 1, 2024. Ration cards issued after this date will not be eligible. For effective implementation and beneficiary selection, district-level committees have been established across the state.

In Mumbai-Thane, the committee will be led by the Controller, Distribution and Director of Civil Supplies, Mumbai, while district collectors will head the committees in their respective districts.

These committees will verify families eligible for the Chief Minister -Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and ensure there is no duplication of beneficiaries. The committees will finalise the Aadhaar-certified list of beneficiaries, including bank account numbers.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Plans To Spend ₹270 Crore On Advertisements To Ensure Effective Public Reach Of...
article-image

A state-level committee will also be operational to oversee the scheme’s implementation and address any customer grievances. This scheme is expected to provide significant relief to eligible families, ensuring they have access to essential resources without additional financial burden.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Government Launches 'Chief Minister Annapurna Scheme' To Provide Free Gas Refills To...

Maharashtra: Government Launches 'Chief Minister Annapurna Scheme' To Provide Free Gas Refills To...

Mira Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: 60-Year-Old Businessman Duped Of ₹22 Lakh In Online Stock Trading Scam

Mira Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: 60-Year-Old Businessman Duped Of ₹22 Lakh In Online Stock Trading Scam

Maharashtra: Citizens And Social Organisations Demand Suspension & Inquiry On Officials In Vishalgad...

Maharashtra: Citizens And Social Organisations Demand Suspension & Inquiry On Officials In Vishalgad...

Mumbai: Journalist Shares Restaurant Bill & Compares With Zomato, Says '₹40 Upma Sold For ₹120...

Mumbai: Journalist Shares Restaurant Bill & Compares With Zomato, Says '₹40 Upma Sold For ₹120...

Mira Bhayandar: Minor Girl Who Eloped With Boyfriend From UP Dies By Suicide; BF Booked On Charges...

Mira Bhayandar: Minor Girl Who Eloped With Boyfriend From UP Dies By Suicide; BF Booked On Charges...