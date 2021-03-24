Maharashtra government issues COVID-19 guidelines for Shab-e-Barat: Here's the full list

To curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Government of Maharashtra has released guidelines for for Shab-e-Barat also called as the night of forgiveness, to be observed on March 28 till the morning of March 29.

Unlike other years, this year being trapped in the pandemic situation, when events were are organized and the neighbourhood remained bustling, this time people have been requested to offer prayers from their house or a mosque on the ocassion of Shab-e-Barat. People should offer Namaz and dua all night long in mosques at their respective divisions. To make the devotees aware of the guidelines, the Home department has also asked local representatives to start awareness drives.

On the day of ocassion, 40 to 50 persons shall be allowed and they should follow social-distancing rules.

The manager of the mosque should pay special attention to the system of sterilization, social distance and hygiene rules (masks, sanitizers, etc.) in and around the mosque.

Vaz, which is held during Shab-e-Barat, should preferably be held in a confined space. However, care should be taken to ensure there is no crowding.

The guidelines also added that Shab-e-Barat event organizers should make the entire programme available online through cable networks, websites and Facebook.