Maharashtra government issues COVID-19 guidelines for Shab-e-Barat: Here's the full list

To curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Government of Maharashtra has released guidelines for for Shab-e-Barat also called as the night of forgiveness, to be observed on March 28 till the morning of March 29.
Unlike other years, this year being trapped in the pandemic situation, when events were are organized and the neighbourhood remained bustling, this time people have been requested to offer prayers from their house or a mosque on the ocassion of Shab-e-Barat. People should offer Namaz and dua all night long in mosques at their respective divisions. To make the devotees aware of the guidelines, the Home department has also asked local representatives to start awareness drives.
On the day of ocassion, 40 to 50 persons shall be allowed and they should follow social-distancing rules.
The manager of the mosque should pay special attention to the system of sterilization, social distance and hygiene rules (masks, sanitizers, etc.) in and around the mosque.
Vaz, which is held during Shab-e-Barat, should preferably be held in a confined space. However, care should be taken to ensure there is no crowding.
The guidelines also added that Shab-e-Barat event organizers should make the entire programme available online through cable networks, websites and Facebook.
The BMC on Friday issued a circular virtually banning Holi festival. Owing to the quantum rise in the daily caseload, the civic body on Tuesday prohibited the public/celebration of 'Holika Dahan' (burning of Holy pyre) and DhuliVandan / Rang Panchami (festival of colours ).
Not only this, the civic body has warned that those found flouting the order will be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act of 2005.
The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 28 and 29 this year. " We have banned playing Holi on both days in public and private space to curb the virus transmission in the city. We have appealed to people to avoid playing Holi even in the inner circle of close friends and family members. Those flouting the order will face action," said Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC commissioner.
