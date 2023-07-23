Maharashtra: Government Gives Nod For Preparing Index Of Safety Perception

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a joint press conference with State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on the eve of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly, in Mumbai on Sunday | ANI

The State Government has taken a significant step towards enhancing the public perception of the police force by selecting the Commissionerate of Police, Navi Mumbai, and District Superintendent of Police, Satara, as pilot units for the preparation of the "Index of Safety Perception." In a bid to assess how safe the citizens of the state feel concerning the performance of the police force and to formulate an effective action plan to improve their image, the government has granted administrative approval for the allocated budget of Rs 18 lakh to conduct the survey.

Government sources highlighted that the daily operations of the police force, including apprehending criminals, crime detection, preventive measures, handling festivals and political events, as well as providing security during marches and protests, play a crucial role in shaping the public's perception of the police. The direct and indirect interactions between the police and the public form an essential aspect of this perception.

"To bolster the image of the police force in the eyes of the public and foster better communication with them, it is imperative for the police to engage actively with the public during their daily duties. Thus, the government has been considering the creation of an Index of Safety Perception for the police units in the form of a pilot program. Subsequently, based on the proposal received from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), the government has granted its approval," revealed a government official.

The chosen pilot units, Police Commissionerate in Navi Mumbai and Superintendent of Police in Satara, will spearhead the preparation of the Index of Safety Perception. The approved budget of Rs 18 lakhs will support the implementation of the survey. The DGP office will now focus on refining the details of the sample survey method, questionnaire, and other essential components needed to develop the index.

This initiative reflects the government's commitment to bolstering public trust and confidence in the police force, and it is expected to pave the way for positive changes and better police-public interactions across the state. Further updates on the progress of the pilot program will be closely monitored, marking a significant stride towards a safer and more secure society.

