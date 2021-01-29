Maharashtra government forms committee to establish India's first international music school

The state government, on Thursday, issued a Government Resolution (GR), announcing a 14-member committee to study and prepare a plan to establish India's first international music school under the Mumbai University -Master Deenanath Mangeshkar International Music College. The committee will be headed by renowned musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar and will include well-known musicians/ singers like AR Rehman, Usha Mangeshkar, Zakir Hussain, Suresh Wadkar, Sankar Mahadevan and ShivKumar Sharma, amongst others.

The state government in September, 2020, announced the setting up of Master Dinanath Mangeshkar International Music College equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for scientific study, development, dissemination and promotion of music. The 14-member committee has been constituted to study and plan the setting up of the international music college and submit a report pertaining the same to the government within the next three months

The committee is expected to discuss and decide on various important issues towards the setting up of the international music college including - 1) Space required to start the music college, building, hostel, recording area/ studio and other basic facilities required (like an art gallery, training room and equipment) and the submission of cost estimates of the above 2) Courses that can be taught/included in the music college, duration of the courses, present the cost estimates towards offering these courses and hiring faculty 3) Look at what professional opportunities will be available to students studying in the music college among other issues.

In an audio-visual message, Lata Mangeshkar said, "I believe it is a grace of God that this international college is being started with the initiative of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray and Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant."

Hdayanath Mangeshkar said, "This college will be the best music college not just in the country, but even globally. Balasaheb Thackeray had discussed with me on many occasions about starting a music college. I am happy that this college is being started with the initiative of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray and Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant."

Usha Mangeshkar said, "A first music college in the country to be started in Maharashtra and named after my father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar. I'm glad about that. Soon this international college will come to prominence."

Renowned playback singer Suresh Wadkar said, "This unique college of an international level will produce great music students and artists. It is a great thing that such a bright project is being carried out by the state government itself. The committee will study and submit a report to the government in three months.

The GR stated that the meeting of the committee will be organised at and by the University of Mumbai. The University of Mumbai is responsible for paying honorarium and allowance to the esteemed members of the committee.