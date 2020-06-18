Maharashtra government extends time for industries to pay fees up to September 30

The state government, on Wednesday, extended the timeline up to September 30 for industries to make payment of various fees and charges to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Industry Minister Subhash Desai said industry units have to pay a premium, transfer fee, additional premium, and water charges for using MIDC services. However, due to the lockdown, industrial units were unable to make these payments. Therefore, to give them relief, the time has been extended up to September 30.

Generally, the payment of premium is due for industrial units in the MIDC-run estates in February, March, April and May. But they could not pay it due to the lockdown. Therefore, MIDC will not charge any interest rate or penal interest rate till September 30.

Further, industry units, which could not complete the development of the plot received from MIDC due to the lockdown, will not have to pay an additional premium. In case of water charges, MIDC will not charge based on the minimum demand, but only for actual consumption.