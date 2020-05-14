Maharashtra government defers home delivery of liquor to May 15

The wait for tipplers for liquor home delivery has gotten longer! The Maharashtra government has deferred the home delivery of liquor in ‘permitted areas’ outside the containment zones to May 15 from the earlier announced date, May 14. The government, on Wednesday, issued detailed guidelines with respect to the home delivery of liquor.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, home delivery will be only allowed in ‘permitted areas’ and not currently in Mumbai, which is a Red Zone with more than 1,500 containment areas and the highest CoVID-19 cases and deaths amongst other cities in the country. Similarly, liquor sales won't be allowed in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad, as the respective district collectors and municipal commissioners have declined the sale of liquor.

According to the guidelines, only wine and beer shops are allowed to home deliver liquor. Liquor will be sold to permit holders. If a customer doesn’t have any permit, he can get one from the state excise department by making a due application.

Customers can book their orders via WhatsApp, SMS and through phone. However, all retail shopkeepers will have to display their contact number outside their shops.

Retailers will have to make their own arrangements for delivery. As the order is for a limited period, request passes for the delivery boys can be obtained from the Excise Superintendent of Police and Deputy SP. They will issue the valid ID cards.

Retailers are not supposed to engage more than 10 persons for home delivery, Delivery boys with valid ID cards will deliver one order at one time and get an acknowledgement from the receiver. One delivery agent cannot deliver more than 24 units per day.

Customers can pay in cash or via debit card with the help of a POS machine. It will be mandatory for retailers to sell liquor as per the MRP. They will also have to maintain a separate book for the home delivery of liquor.

Further, it will be the shopkeeper’s responsibility to deliver liquor at homes in the areas approved by the respective district collectors and the municipal commissioners. The onus will be on the shopkeepers that the virus doesn’t spread through their delivery boys, said the notification. The shopkeeper will have to provide the identity card and certificate of the delivery boys.

The shopkeepers will have to adhere to the timings of home delivery as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Act, 1897.