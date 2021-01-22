Maharashtra government clears recruitment process of 12,528 police constable posts

The Maharashtra government has relaxed its own decision taken on May 4 last year to ban fresh recruitments in the wake of the financial crunch and revenue shortfall faced following the COVID-19 outbreak and economic slowdown. The government has decided to urgently recruit a record 12,528 constables, of which the recruitment process of 5,297 constables was underway. It will also fill up 6,726 vacant posts and another 505 posts for the newly created Mira Bhayander Commissionerate. These posts were vacant following retirement, promotion and resignation of constables from various categories.

Home Department Deputy Secretary VM Bhat, in a notification, said that 100% recruitment of these posts was necessary in order to maintain law and order in the state. He had recalled that the government on May 4, 2020, had banned new recruitment and had also imposed a 67% cut in the planned expenditure. This was done in the wake of a revenue shortfall of Rs 49,000 crore. The government ‘s borrowings are at Rs 73,000 crore for April-December 2020.

The government has lifted its curbs on fresh recruitment. Bhat clarified in the notification that it was not fresh recruitment and that vacant posts already sanctioned earlier were being filled.

Home Minister Amit Deshmukh, last week, had announced that, of the 12,528 posts, 5,297 posts will be filled in the first phase.