Maharashtra government appoints DCPs as Nodal officers

MUMBAI: In its move to send migrant labourers stranded in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday laid guidelines and appointed zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) as a nodal officers in the areas of police commissionerate. "The state has around 12-13 lakh migrants out of which 10 lakh want to return to their own states," said an official How the procedure will work The government circular issued on Friday states that local police stations will collect the data of those who wants to return to their states. A group of 20-25 people will have to approach the police station via their group leader, who submits details of everyone in his group along with his own details. The details includes their contact number, Aadhaar number their current address, destination address and preferred mode of transport.

A certificate from a registered medical practitioner to certify that the person wishing to travel does not have influenza like symptoms is mandatory. The group's details will be then sent to zonal DCPs who forward these forms directly to the state's nodal officer who will send it to the respective states for the approval. An approval from receiving state is mandatory. The rules are same for those stranded elsewhere and wanted to return to Maharashtra.

Those who wanted to come to Maharashtra will have to undergo screening at their current state. On their return the asymptomatic persons will be screened again in Maharashtra and home quarantined on their return unless needs for institutional quarantine.