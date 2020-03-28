Mumbai: Amidst rise in number of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have identified three major locations for isolation. These sites include Goregaon Exhibition Centre, NSCI Worlli and BKC Convention Centre.

At these three sites, 500 to 1000 or even more patients can be accommodated in the event of emergency. Textile Minister Aslam Sheikh, who is the Mumbai city district guardian minister, told FPJ, “The government and civic body together are fully prepared to tackle the coronavirus crisis in the city.

If the number of positive patients rises and the emergency arises then we are ready to start the isolation wards immediately at Goregaon Exhibition Centre, NSCI Worli and BKC Convention Centre.’’ He further informed that there are extra 500 beds in JJ Hospital, GT Hospital and St George Hospital.