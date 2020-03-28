Mumbai: Amidst rise in number of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have identified three major locations for isolation. These sites include Goregaon Exhibition Centre, NSCI Worlli and BKC Convention Centre.
At these three sites, 500 to 1000 or even more patients can be accommodated in the event of emergency. Textile Minister Aslam Sheikh, who is the Mumbai city district guardian minister, told FPJ, “The government and civic body together are fully prepared to tackle the coronavirus crisis in the city.
If the number of positive patients rises and the emergency arises then we are ready to start the isolation wards immediately at Goregaon Exhibition Centre, NSCI Worli and BKC Convention Centre.’’ He further informed that there are extra 500 beds in JJ Hospital, GT Hospital and St George Hospital.
He reiterated that the government is taking all possible steps to keep Mumbai safe and isolation wards are being readied on these three sites. In a related development, private doctors have come forward to help BMC to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in Greater Mumbai.
Meanwhile, BMC has issued guidelines to conduct fogging and spraying for coronavirus prevention in the city and suburbs.
The civic body has asked all pest control officers to conduct spraying with Sodium Hypo chlorine solution@200 ml in 10 litres of water only where positive patients are reported.
Only accessible and probable ''Touch Points" are to be sprayed in mist form with the help of battery-operated sprayers or other sprayers. For isolation centres
