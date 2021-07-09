Maharashtra: Gas delivery man gets bail in molestation case

Mumbai: A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday granted bail to a gas delivery man accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl at her home where he had gone for delivery work.

The man through his advocate had claimed that he had been falsely implicated as the complainant, the mother of the minor, had not booked a cylinder and demanded he provide one when he had been to her society for delivery work. He refused to do so for want of booking and she took the cylinder forcibly. He reported it to the gas agency and hence the complaint, the man's advocate Vaibhav Jagtap argued. Further, he had told the court that the applicant had been delivering cylinders in the society for 15 years and there was no such complaint against him before.

The court while granting the man bail noted that the offence is not severely punishable and that there is nothing to be recovered from him and the probe does not require his custody.

As per the complaint lodged at Ghatkopar police station, on 23 June, when the mother of the minor had gone for vaccination, her daughters - the minor and her elder sister aged 19 years, were at home. The elder sister was asleep in the bedroom. At 1.30 pm, the man came to deliver a gas cylinder and fitted it. The minor was about to light the flame to check if it had been fitted properly when he held her hand and touched her on her chest. He then threatened her not to disclose this to anyone. She slapped him and he fled.