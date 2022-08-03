Maharashtra: Gang that lured girls, sold them for marriage busted |

Nashik rural police in Maharashtra has busted a fivemember gang allegedly involved in trafficking of young girls for marriage, an official said on Tuesday.

Police first zeroed in on Priyanka Devidas Patil from CCTV footage after a 14-yearold girl went missing from Ojhar in the district on July 23, said Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil.

Priyanka allegedly told police that with the help of her friend Ratna Virkam Koli she sold the girl to a woman and a man at Shirpur in Dhule district for Rs 1.75 lakh.

Police soon arrested Ratna Koli and Surekhabai Jago Bhila from Shirpur. The two women told police that they had sent the abducted girl to Vadodara in Gujarat for marriage.

A police team eventually rescued the girl from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh and detained Nanuram Yedu Mansare and Govind Nanuram Mansare.

As per a probe, the accused lured minor girls and sold them for marriage to willing grooms, SP Patil said, adding that they are suspected to have abducted many girls.