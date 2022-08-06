Maharashtra: Gang-rape of 35-year-old woman in Bhandara sparks outrage

Representative Pic |

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men and was thrown naked on the roadside in Bhandara district, police said. Police have arrested two people in the case, while one accused is still at large. The incident happened on July 30 when the victim was going to her brother's home in Kamargaon village in Goregaon tehsil after a fight with her niece when she met one of the accused, Shriram Urkude, a police official said. She was sexually assaulted between July 30 and August 2 near Kanhadmoh village which falls under the Kardha police station in Bhandara district.

The police said that Urkude promised to take her to her brother's home but took her to Palasgaon, raped her and abandoned her near a forested patch along the national highway. On August 1, she reached Kanhalmoh in Bhandara district where the second accused, Lukka Ashok Surve, also raped her after befriending her. Surve was helped by third accused Mohammad Ejaj Mohammad Anasri.

According to the police, the woman was dumped near the highway where some villagers noticed her naked and bleeding heavily from serious injuries. They alerted the nearby police who admitted her to a local hospital but later shifted to the Nagpur government hospital where she has been operated. However, the police said her condition is critical. The case has been handed over to Goregaon police and a further investigation is underway.

The incident sparked outrage following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that an investigation by a special investigation team headed by a senior woman IPS officer. CM asked the police to do probe on fast track, saying that strict action be taken against the accused.

Shinde spoke to the state director general of police and directed the administration to ensure that the victim gets all possible treatment and no harm is done.

The Maharashtra State Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, who took the serious note of the crime, said the police have been instructed to take stern action against accused. ‘’The Nagpur government hospital administration has been asked to give proper treatment to the victim,’’ she added.

Chakankar said the incident took place where a woman was raped by three men after promising to help her.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who spoke to Bandara police chief Aniket Bharati, saying that she has instructed the police to carry out probe on a fast track basis and all accused should be arrested. Besides, she demanded that the associates of accused involved should be found out and they should be booked. She added that the victim should be provided help from the state government’s counselling and Manodhairya scheme for her rehabilitation.

State BJP Vice President Chitra Wagh has demanded that the rape case be tried in a special court in a time bound manner and the accused be given strict punishment.

In the wake of Bhandara gang tape, ruling and opposition parties have made a strong pitch for the implementation of the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Act passed by the state legislature pending for the Presidential assent. The Act provides for death penalty for rape and has increased minimum quantum of punishment in case of acid attacks on women and sexual assault on children. It has also set a time limit of 30 days to complete probe from the day of registering of complaint.