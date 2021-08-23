Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021: All Quota admissions will be available from today on 11thadmission.org.in

The Bombay High Court had cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) which was to be conducted by the Maharashtra government for admissions to junior colleges observing that it was “gross injustice” and directed the state to complete the admission process in six weeks based on marks obtained on Class 10 and internal assessments.

The Maharashtra government had issued a resolution on May 28 for holding a CET on August 21 across the state physically for admissions in junior colleges.

Now, the admissions are being conducted based on marks obtained on Class 10 and internal assessments. All Quota admissions will be available from 23 to 30 August 2021 (Except 25 and 26 August). However, quota (Management and In-house) seat surrender will be available from 17 to 30 August 2021 (except 25 and 26 August).

Application form Part-1 edit and Option from Part-2 filling will remain closed from 23 to 30 August 2021, whereas new student registration and Part-1 process will continue till the end of the admission process.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:10 PM IST