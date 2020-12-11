Maharashtra: Free blood for patients at state govt hospitals

He was speaking after donating blood along with his party colleague and NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule here. Tope said there were 344 active blood banks in the state. He observed that the state was facing a shortage of blood supply chiefly because people were avoiding crowds in view of the coronavirus outbreak, for fear of catching the infection.

Otherwise, Maharashtra was usually well-stocked with blood, Tope said. A special blood donation drive is going to be organised in the state from December 13 to 20, to celebrate the NCP chief's birthday.

Tope said after his appeal,citizens had begun coming forward to donate. He admitted that the existing stock was enough to last for five to six days. More blood is necessary, as Covid-19 patients may face hardships in the wake of blood storage, he noted.