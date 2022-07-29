Maharashtra: Four patients of BA.5 and 32 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths | ANI Photo

Four patients of BA.5 and 32 patients of 2.75 Omicron variants were found in Maharashtra on Friday as per the latest report from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute.

According to the state public health department, out of these 36 patients, 23 were from Nagpur, 11 from Yavatmal and 2 from Wardha. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases was underway.

This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patients’ tally to 196 and that of BA.275 to 120.

The district wise BA.4 and bA.5 patients included Pune 101, Mumbai 51, Thane 16, Raigad 7, Sangli 5, Nagpur 8, Palghar 4 and Kolhapur 2.

The district wise BA.275 patients comprised Pune 56, Nagpur 33, Yavatmal 12, Mumbai 5, Akola 4, Thane 3, Washim 2 and Amravati, Buldhana, Jalna, Latur and Saloni 1 each.

Meanwhile, the department has said the samples of 10 suspected patients of monkeypox were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and their reports are negative.