e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Four patients of BA.5 and 32 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patient tally to 196 and that of BA.2.75 to 120.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths | ANI Photo

Four patients of BA.5 and 32 patients of 2.75 Omicron variants were found in Maharashtra on Friday as per the latest report from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute.

According to the state public health department, out of these 36 patients, 23 were from Nagpur, 11 from Yavatmal and 2 from Wardha. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases was underway.

This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patients’ tally to 196 and that of BA.275 to 120.

The district wise BA.4 and bA.5 patients included Pune 101, Mumbai 51, Thane 16, Raigad 7, Sangli 5, Nagpur 8, Palghar 4 and Kolhapur 2.

The district wise BA.275 patients comprised Pune 56, Nagpur 33, Yavatmal 12, Mumbai 5, Akola 4, Thane 3, Washim 2 and Amravati, Buldhana, Jalna, Latur and Saloni 1 each.

Meanwhile, the department has said the samples of 10 suspected patients of monkeypox were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and their reports are negative.

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Four patients of BA.5 and 32 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal suicide: Student mentioned 'affront to Prophet' in last message to win support of Hindu...

Bhopal suicide: Student mentioned 'affront to Prophet' in last message to win support of Hindu...

COVID-19 cases increasing in Rajasthan

COVID-19 cases increasing in Rajasthan

Massive fire on sets of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film in Mumbai's Andheri, one dead

Massive fire on sets of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film in Mumbai's Andheri, one dead

Ulwe homemaker loses Rs 1.84 lakh to cyber fraud

Ulwe homemaker loses Rs 1.84 lakh to cyber fraud

Opposition slams BJP over 'Gujarat hooch tragedy', demands ex-gratia relief to families of victims

Opposition slams BJP over 'Gujarat hooch tragedy', demands ex-gratia relief to families of victims