Maharashtra: Four of family killed in accident on Ahmednagar-Pune highway

Accident | Representative Image

Four members of a family including a two-year-old girl were killed when their car was hit by a container truck parked negligently on the Ahmednagar-Pune highway on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sudam Bhondhve (66), Sindhubai (60), Kartiki Ashwin Bhondhve (30) and Anandi Ashwin Bhondhve (02), all residents of Domari in Patoda tehsil of Beed.

Another member of the family who was driving the car sustained injuries.

“The family was heading towards Pune. Near Karegaon (in Pune district), it hit the container which was parked on the road in a way that obstructed traffic. All four passengers of the car died on the spot,” said a police officer from Shirur police station.

Further probe is on, he said.

Sudam Bhondve ran a residential school in Beed district, he said.

Read Also Who is Raja Thakur? Thane gangster accused of taking contract to kill Sanjay Raut

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)