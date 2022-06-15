Maharashtra: Four more cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected |

Four more patients infected with BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron have been detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday, according to the latest report from BJ Medical College, Pune.

According to the report, all these patients are women in the age group of 19 to 36 years. They are from Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS) of three of these patients was done at the National Institute of Virology, Pune and one at BJ Medical College, Pune, the report stated.

All these patients were found COVID-19 positive during 26th May to 9th June 22 & are stable at present, it further said.

Meanwhile, according to the information given by B.J. Medical College on Tuesday, in WGS of recent samples in the state, BA.2 is the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38.

Earlier, Maharashtra had reported its first cases of the COVID-19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the virus in at least seven cases in Pune.

India had reported the first case of BA.4 sub-variant from Hyderabad earlier and later the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium had confirmed the detection of cases with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 4,024 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 19,261. Besides, 2 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,877.