Maharashtra: Four Minors Among Dead In Irshalwadi Landslide

The Raigad district administration issued the names of 22 deceased on Friday after the second-day rescue operation was suspended for the day. Among the dead, there were four minors, ranging from one year old to four years old. Of the total 22 bodies recovered, 11 were male and 11 were female. A committee has been formed to trace 86 missing villagers.

Meanwhile, the Raigad district has formed a committee to trace missing villagers in the Irshalvadi village in Khalapur Taluka, where the landslide hit on Wednesday. At present, 86 villagers are still missing after the incident.

Many villagers have abandoned the village

According to the district administration, out of 229 people belonging to 43 families in the village, 143 persons have been traced. However, 86 villagers are still being searched. The loss of their relatives has caused great psychological trauma, and many of them are not coming to the village. "A committee has been formed to search for the citizens of Irshalwadi villages, and other citizens of the district and their relatives should contact them through telephone or Chowk Police Station over the phone. The District Collector, Dr. Yogesh Mhse, has appealed to the relatives of the villagers to meet him in Khalapur in person. Relatives can contact to know about the missing persons from Dikshant Deshpande, Tehsildar Matheran (8669056492), Shital Raut, Police Officer (9850756595), Satish Sheramkar, Project Officer (9403060273)."

Meanwhile, of the 21 injured, 11 villagers were discharged after treatment. Among the remaining 11 injured, 6 are admitted to Gramin Rugnalaya in Chowk, 3 patients to MGM Kamothe, and one patient to Sub-District Hospital in Panvel.

