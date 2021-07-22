Maharashtra: Four dead,one injured after truck hits car in Nashik

Four people were killed and one was seriously injured when a container truck jumped the road divider and hit a car on Mumbai-Agra Highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rizwan Iqbal Qureshi (30), Huzefa (Sonu) Azeem Ansari (30), Zuber Iqbal Sheikh (36) and Sohail Akheel Pathan (23), all residents of Old Nashik area in Nashik city.

They were returning to the city from Igatpuri when the accident took place near Wadivarhe around 6.30 pm, said an official.

A container truck heading for Mumbai jumped the divider as its driver lost control while trying to avoid a two-wheeler. The truck hit the car which was going in the opposite direction, the official said.

Four persons in the car died on the spot whereas Nadeem Rauf Sayyad, another passenger, received serious injuries, he said.

Sayyad was admitted to a private hospital in the city and his condition was said to be serious.