Maharashtra: Former MLA Narendra Patil appointed as BJP state Vice President

The former MLA Narendra Patil has been appointed as the Maharashtra State Vice President of BJP. Patil has a stronghold among Mathadi workers across the state and he has been championing their cause for a long time.

Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers Union felicitated Patil at a function held at Mathadi Bhavan in Navi Mumbai.

On the occasion, former Airoli MLA Sandeep Naik, Navi Mumbai BJP District President Ramchandra Gharat, Maharashtra State Mathadi, Joint General Secretaries of Transport and General Workers Union Chandrakant Patil, Ravikant Patil, among others were present.

Devendraji Fadnavis and State President Chandrakantdada Patil have expressed their gratitude to Mathadi Labor Leader General Secretary and former MLA Narendra Annasaheb Patil for his remarkable and courageous work in the field of socio-politics and labor.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:31 AM IST