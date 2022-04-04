Maharashtra: Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted to hospital for shoulder surgery

Former Maharashtrashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was on Saturday, April 2 admitted to hospital for surgery on his shoulder, according to news agency ANI.

The former Maharashtra minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in November last year in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations against him.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on April 1 took the custody of the NCP leader in the case.

Apart from Deshmukh, the CBI also took custody of Kundan Shinde and Sachin Vaze in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion case involving former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, Palande and Shinde were in the custody of a special ED court, while Vaze was in the custody of NIA court. Both the courts permitted that their custody be taken over by the CBI.

Deshmukh, Palande and Shinde are currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail, while Vaze is at Taloja Jail. The superintendents of the respective jails have been informed about the development.

On April 21, 2021, the CBI had filed an FIR against Deshmukh and had initiated a probe.

There are as many as five alleged corruption and extortion cases against Param Bir Singh. On May 4 last year, he went missing to avoid probe against him. Later, he appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch to record his statement after the Supreme Court granted him relief that he will not be arrested.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:26 PM IST