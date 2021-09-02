Maharashtra: Forest officials trap leopard after it enters Belgaon Kurhe village, See Pics

A leopard was caught by the Forest Department officials on Wednesday after it got trapped in a cage.

The cage was set up as a precautionary measure after the leopard had entered the Belgaon Kurhe village, as per Anil Pawar, a Forest Range Officer.

The leopard had caused a lot of damage to the livestock and animals owned by people there | ANI

The leopard was sighted by many since the last few days in the Belgaon Kurhe and had caused a lot of damage to the livestock and animals owned by people there.

Advertisement

It was sighted by many since the last few days in the Belgaon Kurhe | ANI

"Compensation was given to the people whose livestock and animals were harmed by this leopard. The leopard's medical examination has also been done," said Anil Pawar, a Forest Range Officer.

Pawar said that the villagers could contact the Forest Department in case of another sighting of the leopard. Meanwhile, the leopard has been shifted to a safe place.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:10 AM IST