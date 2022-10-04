Maharashtra: For disaster management, Centre, State government companies to be empanelled for execution of works

Picture for Representations | AFP

The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday also approved the proposal moved by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation for the empanelment of 100% owned central and state government companies as project management companies (PMCs) for the implementation of various disaster management projects on turnkey basis.

These companies will be empanelled by the State Executive Committee under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary as PMCs on a turnkey basis. The government will soon issue advertisements seeking Expressions of Interest for the empanelment of these companies. The Memorandum of understanding will be signed with such companies and they will be empanelled directly thereafter. The State Executive Committee will also fix service fees for these companies.

This was necessitated as the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation does not have its own mechanism to deal with any disaster and implement the measures needed for disaster mitigation. These works will be done through these companies. The departments of water resources, public work and energy will give various works to these companies on a nomination basis through the Disaster Management Department.

Loan for home construction to police personnel through banks as per April 2016 decision

The state cabinet also approved providing loans to police officers and constables for the construction of houses through banks.

As per the government decision of April 10, 2016, the scheme was being implemented through the Maharashtra Police Housing and Welfare Corporation by taking loans from private banks to the police in the state. Under the scheme, 5017 police officers and constables have been provided in advance for the constriction of homes till May 2019.

After that, as per the government decision of June 7, 2022, it was decided to cancel this scheme and give regular government housing advance to the police like government employees. Nearly, 7,950 applications were received for house construction advance and for that the government will need Rs 2,012 crore. However, the cabinet was of the view that it was not possible for the state government to shell out such a huge amount in one go. Therefore, the cabinet decided to reinstate the earlier scheme whereby the loans will be taken from the banks as done earlier.