Maharashtra Floods: BJP workers send relief material to affected areas of Konkan and Western parts of state. See pics

Maharashtra: As rains across the state subside, BJP workers prepare to send relief material to flood-affected areas of Konkan and West Maharashtra, according to reports from ANI .
"We are sending 25-30 trucks of relief material every day. The first batch of 1,000 cycles are also being sent to flood-affected areas," said Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his predecessor and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met in a flood-affected area in the Kolhapur district on Friday.
Thackeray, who landed in the western Maharashtra district in the morning, learnt that Fadnavis was also there and sent a message to him, said Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar.
The two met in Shahuwadi and had an interaction with flood-affected persons
Later, talking to reporters, the chief minister said there should be no politics over the floods which ravaged Maharashtra last week.
"Three parties are already with me. It is good if a fourth one too comes along for welfare of flood victims," Thackeray, who heads a coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, quipped.
Fadnavis said on Twitter that he told the chief minister that relief and rehabilitation operations should be carried out expeditiously.
According to the information of the State Emergency Operation Centre, 213 people died due to floods and heavy rainfall in various places across the state.
The state management unit has said 308 relief camps are based at Sanghli and Kolhapur for rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. Air Force and Indian Army have been deployed at Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.
Over 16 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at Thane, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Sindhugarh, reported the data of the State Disaster Management Unit on Wednesday.
Chief Minister has held an emergency meeting on July 22, to take stock of the flood situation that occurred in various parts of the state due to torrential rains
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)