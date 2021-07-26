Maharashtra floods: 192 dead, 48 injured and 25 missing

The death toll due to incessant rainfall, floods and landslides in nine districts has surged to 192 on Monday from 164. It may increase further after 31 people, who were trapped at the Taliye landslide, are declared dead after following the due process. There are 48 injured and 25 still missing.

The department of disaster management, relief and rehabilitation said, of the 192 deaths, 95 were in Raigad, 45 in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 7 in Kolhapur, 12 in Thane, four in Mumbai suburbs, 2 in Wardha, 2 in Akola and 2 in Pune. The number of deaths in Raigad district may increase. A total of 313 animals and 28,807 hens perished.

So far a record 3,75,178 people were evacuated to safer places from the nine districts affected by rainfall, floods and landslides.

The department said that 33 NDRF teams along with the Army, Navy, Air Force teams are currently engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has so far visited Taliye and Chiplun, is expected to visit Satara on Tuesday depending on the weather conditions. Thackeray has asked the administration to take all steps for the restoration of electricity and water supply and the repair of roads in the flood-hit districts. There is a need to repair 290 roads. Traffic on 469 roads has been badly affected. As far as the power sector is concerned, 14,737 transformers were damaged, of which 9,500 were repaired and pressed into

Service.

The Health Department has formed 459 medical teams for door-to-door visits in 496 affected villages and 293 relief camps have been started in Kolhapur district. Public Health Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said that the medical teams are distributing chlorine tablets for water purification and spraying insecticides.