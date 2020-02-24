Maharashtra: First MVA budget session will begin from today

Mumbai: The budget session for 2020 to 2021 of the newly formed Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray will start on Monday, March 6.

It could very well be a stormy one owing to the differences the alliance partners (Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress) have on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The aggressive opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party, will try its best to corner the government by exposing the differences within the three parties ruling the state on the NPR, investigation into the Koregaon-Bhima violence, and the loan waiver for farmers announced by the state government.

Hinting at the possible attack on the government, the opposition boycotted the customary tea party hosted by MVA on Sunday. Going by the strength of opposition, which has more than 110 legislators in the assembly, it will likely put a lot of pressure on the government. Not a single opportunity will be missed to catch the government in a fix.

Safety of women

Opposition will also raise the issue of women safety. Cases where women have been burned in Hinganghat, Sillod, Nashik and Panvel have shocked the state.

The state has announced its decision to legislate a special law like Disha Act of the Andhra Pradesh government. However, this proposal is at the preparatory stage.

"The attacks on women in the state has become extreme. The state has demoralised the police force and, therefore, incidents of crimes have increased.

We will raise these issues in the budget session," former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also the home minister during his government, said.

Confused govt

Attacking the state government, Fadnavis termed the MVA government as a confused government. "Even after three months, this government has not yet got its form. They called opposition parties to communicate with us, but there is no communication between them," he said.