 Maharashtra: Fire engulfs state transport bus on Nagpur-Amravati highway, no casualties reported; video surface
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be revealed. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
A Maharashtra State Transport (Shivshahi) bus caught fire on the Nagpur-Amravati highway on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident took place near Kondhali & the bus carrying 16 passengers was headed to Amravati.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the incident. However, the bus was completely burnt in this fire.

Traffic blocked on the highway

Preliminary information stated that the entire traffic on the highway had come to a standstill for some time due to a sudden fire in the Shivshahi bus. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be revealed.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. In the video one can see the bus, completely ablazed on a busy highway road while there is no one seen around the bus.

Similar incident reported last month

A major tragedy was averted when a sleeper coach bus carrying 80 passengers caught fire due to a sudden battery explosion in Khargone on March 22. No causality was reported in the blaze.

As per information, the accident occurred at a local bus stand around 9 pm on Wednesday when a sleeper coach bus ie Royal Rana Balaji Bus (GJ 14 Z 5150) en route to Surat via Khandwa caught fire with a loud explosion and it soon engulfed the entire vehicle.

As many as 80 passengers were on board when a fire erupted it creating a stampede-like situation at a bus stand. Although, no passenger was hurt in the accident and all were evacuated safely.

On being informed, municipal fire tenders rushed to the scene and doused the fire on time. Later, the bus operator changed its battery and took passengers towards Surat, Gujarat. Officials suspect the fire was triggered by a battery explosion in the bus. Thankfully, all passengers had miraculously escaped from the bus.

article-image

