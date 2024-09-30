Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out In Bar & Restaurant On 1st Floor Of Emerald Plaza In Thane; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Thane, September 29: A fire broke out in a bar and restaurant on the first floor of Emerald Plaza in Thane on Sunday, Thane Municipal Corporation said.
Upon receiving the information, 5 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.
No reports of casualties were reported in the incident.
The reason behind the fire is not known yet.
FPJ Shorts
Discord Gaming App And Terror Threat: 14-Year-Old's Obsession Fuels Mumbai Terror Threat
Mumbai: Over 100 Idle Wet-Leased Buses Pile Up At Anik Depot Amid Growing Commuter Frustration
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) To Hold 'Maha Job' Fair On Oct 5 In Vile Parle
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Workers Oppose Harshvardhan Patil’s Candidacy, Urge Sharad Pawar To Field Party Loyalists For Indapur Seat