 Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out In Bar & Restaurant On 1st Floor Of Emerald Plaza In Thane; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Fire Breaks Out In Bar & Restaurant On 1st Floor Of Emerald Plaza In Thane; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Monday, September 30, 2024
Fire broke out in Thane's Emerald Plaza on Sunday, September 29 | ANI

Thane, September 29: A fire broke out in a bar and restaurant on the first floor of Emerald Plaza in Thane on Sunday, Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Upon receiving the information, 5 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

No reports of casualties were reported in the incident.

The reason behind the fire is not known yet.

