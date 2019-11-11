Maharashtra finally takes over MBMC hospital in Bhayandar

For, a smoother transition, it was mutually decided that MBMC will bear expenses towards salary, security, laundry and housekeeping for a year till the physical possession.

This apart from the setting up of operation theaters, intensive care units and completing the civil related work on the top floor of the hospital.

As the hospital stared at closure owing to the tug-of-war between the state and MBMC over pending works, it prompted a delegation comprising of former legislator Narendra Mehta and civic chief Balaji Khatgaonkar to meet government officials and hammer out a solution by offering an undertaking to end the logjam surrounding the handover process.

“It will be ensured that all commitments mentioned in the undertaking are fulfilled as soon as possible,” said Khatgaonkar.

“Its elevation will pave the way for upgradation of services in the form of a multi-specialty hospital and help in the documentation work that was hampered due to the absence of a civil surgeon,” said Narendra Mehta.

Due to the absence of a single full-fledged government hospital in the Mira Road-Dahanu belt, serious cases are referred to municipal hospitals located in the western suburbs of Mumbai.