Maharashtra: Father-son duo drown as boat overturns in rivulet during selfie bid in Solapur district

A 39-year-old man and his son drowned after their boat overturned in a rivulet in Solapur district of Maharashtra while they were trying to take a selfie, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the man along with his wife, son, daughter and two friends went for a boat ride in the rivulet near Ujani backwaters in Vangi area under Karmala police station limits, they said.

"While one of the family members was clicking a selfie, the boat got imbalanced and overturned. All the six persons fell into the water," Solapur's Superintendent of Police Tejasvi Satpute said.

The man and his 13-year-old son drowned. His wife, daughter and the two others were rescued by local fishermen, the official said.

The bodies were later fished out and sent for postmortem, Karmala police station's inspector Shrikant Padule said.