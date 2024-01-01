Maharashtra: Father Arrested For Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter

Representative Image | FPJ

Maharashtra police have arrested a man accused of raping his 14-year-old minor daughter in the Navgarh area of Maharashtra.

The police have registered the case and arrested the accused father.

According to Navgarh police, the accused used to threaten and rape his daughter for the past several days. When the victim was alone at home, the accused used to take advantage of her. When the victim girl protested against him, he used to beat her badly.

"She narrated the incident to her elder sister, after which she took the victim to the nearest police station and registered a case," the police said.

Further details related to the matter is awaited.