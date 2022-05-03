Maharashtra: Fall in demand, ample coal saves state from power cuts

Even as several states – including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan – are facing power crisis due to inadequate coal supply, Maharashtra has managed to get rid of load-shedding due to increased generation by MahaGenco; though slow, there has been a steady rise in the coal supply from Coal India and its subsidiaries.

In addition, what has come to the rescue of MahaVitaran is the dip in the peak demand which had last month surged to a record 28,450 MW. At present, the demand is hovering between 19,426 MW and 24,342 MW with temperatures falling down in some parts of the state and also because of the public holidays. MahaVitaran has stopped load shedding since April 23 and hopes to continue to supply uninterrupted power.

“MahaGenco, which set a record by operating all its 27 units to generate 7,761 MW on April 27, touched 8,000 MW thereafter following the rise in coal supply. Last week, MahaGenco received 1,60,000 tonnes of coal in one day. Now, it is receiving coal between 1,29,000 tonnes and 1,35,000 against the daily requirement of 1,41,924 tonnes for its plants with a total installed capacity of 9,330 MW. Following the decline in power demand, MahaGenco is now generating 7,500 to 7,700 MW and can increase it to 8,000 MW based on the coal availability,” said a senior MahaGenco officer.

He told the Free Press Journal, “Despite the rise in consumption during the summer, MahaGenco is able to build up the stock of 6,19,736 tonnes which is 19 per cent of the total required stock.”

The officer said that MahaGenco’s micro planning has helped to tackle the coal supply issue during the summer. “However, it has already launched a comprehensive strategy to avoid coal shortage in the upcoming monsoon. MahaGenco has placed orders to import 12 lakh tonnes which will be available in phases from middle of May. This apart, MahaGenco has signed MoU for the supply of six lakh tonnes from Singareni Collieries Company Limited, which will give an assured coal supply for Parali unit,” he noted.

MahaGenco will get imported coal at Rs 16,000 per tonne while from Singareni at Rs 5,500-6,000 per tonne. “In addition, MahaGenco will get six lakh tonne of coal through road and rail routes from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited at Rs 6,000 per tonne.

