Maharashtra: Fake GST ITC racket worth Rs 14 crore busted; one held

The Maharashtra State GST department arrested one person for bogus ITC claim worth Rs 14 crore from fake bills of around Rs 102 crore. The department has also been able to get revenue of Rs 8 crore from the suppliers linked to M/s. Cermix.

The proprietor of M/s. Cermix was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

"As a part of Special Anti-Evasion Drive by Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax Department against the fraudsters and tax evaders, Proprietor of M/s. Cermix has been arrested on 07/04/2022, for generating, availing and utilising fraudulent GST Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs 14 crores from bogus invoices of Rs 102 crores," the PIB said in a statement.

"The investigation is under progress to ascertain whether there is any other link to this fraud. Hon'ble Metropolitan Magistrate Court has given 14 days judicial custody to the proprietor of M/s. Cermix. This joint operation of investigation was conducted by Assistant Commissioner of State Tax Mr. Amol Suryawanshi under the guidance of Mr. Nilkanth S. Ghogare, Deputy Commissioner of State Tax and Mr. Rahul Dwivedi (IAS), Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Investigation-A, Mumbai," the statement added.

"The GST Department is using comprehensive network analytic tools and is co-ordinating with other authorities to identify tax evaders. This will serve as a strong warning to all scamsters that Maharashtra GST department will not spare anybody avoiding taxes," the statement said.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 02:56 PM IST