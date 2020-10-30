Maharashtra: Face-to-face teaching for Classes 9-12 after Diwali

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government plans to reopen schools in phases after Diwali in the state. Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad, who discussed the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening, said the priority would be to restart Classes 9 to 12.

As far as the commencement of admission for Class 11 (FYJC) was concerned, the process for which had been suspended after the Supreme Court's interim stay on the Maratha quota in August, Gaikwad assured the CM would soon hold a meeting on this issue and a decision would be taken in the interest of students.

Gaikwad’s statement comes a day after the state government released an order extending the lockdown until the midnight of November 30. Incidentally, the order was silent on the reopening of schools and colleges.

“The state government plans to restart schools not all at once but in phases, after Diwali. This will be done after reviewing the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the academic years from Classes 9-12 are important, the government will consider their classes first, and later, will consider secondary and primary students,’’ said Gaikwad. She added that online learning had begun from June 15, though schools remain shut.

As for Class 11, Gaikwad said the subject of the admission process came up for discussion at the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Gaikwad said, of the total 18 lakh students seeking admission, thus far, the process had been completed for 11 lakh students, both online and direct, in various colleges. However, the matter was pending for seven lakh students and she hoped the government would shortly take a decision.