Maharashtra: Experts Welcome New Medical Emergency Guidelines For Schools

Maharashtra's new guidelines ensure enhanced student safety with mandatory first-aid training and mental health programs in schools

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has taken a significant stride towards prioritising student safety by mandating robust first-aid and emergency protocols in all schools in the state. This directive, which also makes it compulsory for the schools to organise programs for students’ mental health wellbeing apart from appointing counsellors, comes in light of the fact that students spend a significant portion of their day at school, and unforeseen medical situations may arise.

The directive, issued in response to a Bombay High Court order from July 2024, aims to ensure that students receive immediate medical attention in case of accidents or health emergencies.

The HC's order, which had stemmed from a tragic incident in 2016 where a Kandivali college student succumbed to injuries sustained due to classroom fall, highlighted the need for comprehensive medical facilities and procedures in educational institutions. The government's new guidelines are a direct response to this judicial directive.

The order mandates annual first-aid training for all school staff, equipping them with essential life-saving skills like CPR and artificial respiration. Schools are also required to establish well-equipped first-aid rooms stocked with necessary medical supplies, such as bandages, antiseptic solutions, and emergency medications. To facilitate rapid response, schools must prominently display contact information of nearby healthcare facilities and appoint designated emergency coordinators.

To ensure round-the-clock medical support, schools are encouraged to arrange for on-call doctors or medical services. Additionally, schools should collaborate with local healthcare providers to establish strong partnerships and streamline communication channels. This will facilitate timely access to specialised medical care when needed.

“This is a good move with regards to children’s safety in schools. They spend a considerable amount of time in their respective schools and accidents can happen anytime. Legally binding the schools to take care of students and to identify local hospitals nearby will help prevent tragedies. Although, it may be difficult for schools in rural areas to identify a hospital nearby — because the nearest Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) will be more than 20 KMs away from some villages — they will still be forced to arrange for a quick transport and won’t be able to blame connectivity issues in rural areas for any kind of tragic incident. This will keep children safer,” Mahendra Ganpule, the former president of the state’s headmasters association, told the Free Press Journal.

Recognising the importance of mental health, the government has stressed on the need for schools to provide counselling services to students. By implementing these comprehensive measures, the Maharashtra government aims to create a secure and supportive learning environment for students, prioritising their overall well-being.

To further enhance medical preparedness, schools are advised to conduct regular drills and simulations to test their emergency response plans. This will help identify any gaps or shortcomings in their procedures and ensure a smooth and efficient response in real-life emergencies.