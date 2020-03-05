Maharashtra expected to grow at 5.7% during 2019-20 despite whopping debt of Rs 4.71 lakh crore

The state is expected to grow at 5.7% during 2019-20 despite a whopping debt stock of Rs 4.71 lakh crore, according to the Maharashtra Economic Survey report.

The agricultural sector is expected to grow at 3.1%, with the per capita income of Maharashtra is Rs 1,91,737. Maharashtra is ranked at fifth in per capita income growth after Harayna, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The state’s debt is now at Rs 4.71 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.14 lakh crore. Yearly interest outgo has risen to Rs 35,207 crore from Rs 33,929 crore.