Maharashtra expected to grow at 5.7% during 2019-20 despite whopping debt of Rs 4.71 lakh crore

The state is expected to grow at 5.7% during 2019-20 despite a whopping debt stock of Rs 4.71 lakh crore, according to the Maharashtra Economic Survey report.
The agricultural sector is expected to grow at 3.1%, with the per capita income of Maharashtra is Rs 1,91,737. Maharashtra is ranked at fifth in per capita income growth after Harayna, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
The state’s debt is now at Rs 4.71 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.14 lakh crore. Yearly interest outgo has risen to Rs 35,207 crore from Rs 33,929 crore.
In 2019-20, the state government budgets to spend Rs 1,15,241 crore on paying salaries to its employees. In addition, the state government will spend Rs 36,368 crore on pensions.
Last year in June, Economic Survey which was tabled by from Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. The Economic Survey, which tabled by Sudhir Mungantiwar, showed that agriculture and the allied sector on a whole grew at 0.4 per cent, a decline when compared to 2017-18's 3.1 per cent rise.
The state government last year had spent Rs 4909.50 crore for drought relief in 2018-19. In 2018-19 Economic Survey, Maharashtra’s per capita income was Rs 1,91,827, third behind Karnataka at Rs 2,07,062 and Andhra Pradesh’s Rs 1,43,935.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)