Maharashtra: Ex-CM Ashok Chavan Advocates Raising Reservation Limit In State to 75% Like Bihar

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan | ANI

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has urged the Maharashtra Assembly to follow Bihar's lead and pass a bill increasing the reservation limit to 75%. Highlighting Bihar's recent legislative move to elevate reservations, Chavan emphasized that such an adjustment would alleviate the path for Maratha reservation in Maharashtra.

Demands For Equality In Maharashtra

Expressing admiration for the Bihar Legislative Assembly's decision to raise reservations to 75%, Chavan questioned why a similar change couldn't be implemented in Maharashtra. He urged the grand coalition government to take steps during the upcoming winter session to relax reservation limits in the state.

Chavan noted that the Congress party has consistently advocated for a caste census across the country and the relaxation of reservation limits. Resolutions supporting these positions were approved in Congress Working Committee meetings in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

बिहार विधानसभेने आरक्षणाची मर्यादा ७५ टक्के करण्याबाबतचे विधेयक मंजूर केले आहे. विशेष म्हणजे या विधेयकाला भारतीय जनता पक्षाच्या आमदारांनीही पाठिंबा दिला.

जे बिहारमध्ये शक्य आहे ते महाराष्ट्रात का नाही?

राज्य विधीमंडळाच्या आगामी हिवाळी अधिवेशनात महायुती सरकारने महाराष्ट्रातही… — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) November 10, 2023

"The Bihar Legislative Assembly has passed a bill to raise the reservation limit to 75 percent. Interestingly, this bill was also supported by Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs. What is possible in Bihar why not in Maharashtra? In the upcoming winter session of the state legislature, the grand coalition government should take steps to relax reservation limits in Maharashtra too; So that the way of Maratha reservation can be eased," wrote Chavan in post on X.

"The Congress party has already taken the stand that a caste census should be conducted in the country and the limit of reservation should be relaxed and such resolutions have also been approved in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee held in Hyderabad and New Delhi," he added.

Bihar's Bold Move: Increased Reservations for Various Categories

The Bihar Assembly recently passed a bill elevating reservations in government jobs and educational institutions from the existing 60% to 75%. The revised breakdown includes an 18% quota for OBCs, 25% for EBCs, 20% for SCs, and 2% for STs. The decision followed the Bihar cabinet's approval, aligning with the state's population distribution based on the caste survey findings.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar clarified that the bill aimed to implement quota adjustments for backward classes aligned with their share in the state's population, as outlined in the caste survey. The survey indicated that backward classes, comprising OBCs and EBCs, constitute 64% of Bihar's population.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)