Maharashtra Employees Union Urges NMMT To Strengthen Fleet Maintenance, Driver Training After Dadar BEST Bus Accident

Maharashtra Employees Union has sought stricter bus maintenance checks and enhanced training for NMMT staff following the Dadar BEST bus accident | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 9: In the wake of the recent BEST bus accident in Mumbai's Dadar area that left several passengers injured and claimed lives, the Maharashtra Employees Union has urged the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) administration to ensure regular inspection, maintenance, and timely repairs of its bus fleet to prevent similar tragedies.

Union representation to NMMT

In a written representation submitted to NMMT Transport Manager Yogesh Kaduskar, the Maharashtra Employees Union called for a comprehensive review of the condition of transport vehicles, stressing that drivers are often unfairly blamed whenever an accident occurs. The representation relates to the accident involving a BEST bus near Dadar Plaza on June 8.

"Transport authorities must regularly assess whether buses are roadworthy, properly maintained and safe for passengers. Failure to undertake timely repairs can push vehicles into a dangerous condition, leaving drivers with little choice but to operate them to protect their jobs," said president and labour leader Ravindra Sawant Sawant.

Challenges faced by drivers

He noted that Navi Mumbai, like Mumbai, experiences heavy traffic and pedestrian movement, making bus operations particularly challenging. "Drivers perform a difficult task every day while navigating congested roads and deserve appreciation rather than being made scapegoats when systemic issues are ignored," he said.

The union demanded that buses deemed unsafe or beyond repair be removed from service and scrapped instead of being allowed to operate on public roads. According to Sawant, even the most experienced driver cannot prevent accidents if a vehicle is mechanically unsound.

Training and welfare measures

The representation also called for extensive training for drivers and conductors, particularly following the induction of electric buses into the fleet. The union has sought at least one month of paid training for newly recruited drivers and conductors, replacing the current practice under which some contract workers reportedly receive only five to seven days of training.

The proposed training should cover vehicle systems, troubleshooting procedures, and the operation of electric buses, including handling charging-related issues and technical faults, Sawant said.

The union further urged the administration to provide periodic counselling to drivers to help them cope with occupational stress. It also demanded that employees receive all statutory leave benefits and that transport schedules be revised to reduce pressure on drivers.

Duty rosters and salary concerns

The union suggested that duty rosters be planned realistically and that drivers should not be assigned more than eight hours of work per shift.

The union has also sought early implementation of the salary hike announced by the transport committee and demanded equal pay for equal work. Failure to address these issues, Sawant warned, could adversely affect employee morale and public safety.

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"The responsibility for accidents cannot rest solely on drivers if employees are forced to work under stress, with inadequate training, insufficient maintenance support and low wages," he said.

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